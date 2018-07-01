Five things to know about new Sabres goalie Carter Hutton

Here are five things to know about goalie Carter Hutton, who is now officially a member of the Buffalo Sabres:

1. He didn't make his NHL debut until he was 27.

Hutton was at UMass Lowell for four years after going undrafted, then spent three seasons in the American Hockey League before making his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2012-13 season. He became an NHL regular a year later with the Nashville Predators.

2. He led the league in two categories last season.

No one who played 30 or more games had a better goals against average (2.09) and save percentage (.931) than Hutton last season. Arizona Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta was second in both categories, posting a 2.24 goals against average and .930 save percentage.

3. He statistically had a better season than the Blues' starter.

Despite the strong numbers, Hutton only played in 32 games compared to Blues starter Jake Allen's 59 last season. There was a noticeable difference between the two statistically, as Hutton posted a save percentage .25 better than Allen's and a goals against average .66 better.

4. He left Nashville after three years for a chance to start.

Hutton was called on often in his first season in Nashville, playing in 40 games in 2013-14 due to Pekka Rinne's hip infection. Once Rinne returned, Hutton's opportunity was cut in half. He only played 35 games combined in the following two years. He left for St. Louis as a free agent in 2016 in hopes of getting more playing time, and while he wasn't a full-time starter, he did make a combined 52 appearances in his two years with the Blues.

5. He's only had one losing season.

That came in 2014-15, when he went 6-7-4 in 17 appearances in Nashville. He was 30-15-5 in his two seasons with the Blues and is 33-23-12 overall in his six-year career.