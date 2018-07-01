Buffalo Police arrest armed man wanted in another case

A keen sense of smell and a good memory led Buffalo police to arrest an armed man late Saturday night who was wanted in another investigation.

Two officers stopped a vehicle at Sprenger Avenue and Doat Street just before midnight for an inadequate license plate lamp when one of the officers smelled marijuana and recognized Charles Sullivan from a "be-on-the-lookout" bulletin.

The officer asked Sullivan if he had anything illegal on him and began patting him down when Sullivan said yes. The officer felt what he believed to be a handgun in Sullivan's front right pocket, and arrested Sullivan and another person in the car, who was not identified.

Police also found a backpack in the vehicle with about 693.4 grams of marijuana and 56 grams of ecstasy.