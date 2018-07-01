'Crown Vic' filmmaker cites architecture, diversity as reasons to shoot in Buffalo

Buffalo may be gaining notoriety from filmmakers for being the perfect place to shoot. As the city racks up mainstream movies such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" and "The First Purge," word of Buffalo's attraction is spreading throughout the film industry.

Producer Anjul Nigam, of the upcoming film "Crown Vic," says Buffalo is the perfect place to shoot his film because it "can serve as so many different cities."

The movie is set in Los Angeles, but will be portrayed by downtown Buffalo for several scenes, including a bank robbery. Producers felt as though the city's architecture and diversity would make for a perfect replica of Los Angeles.

Co-producer Alyson Latz shared her sentiments on urging for the Buffalo-located shoot.

"Buffalo is the city of many different faces," she said, "so naturally, it's a photogenic place."

Latz and Nigam decided to use the city for more than just photos for the last two weeks. Filming for "Crown Vic" in downtown Buffalo began on June 18 and is expected to run until July 17. Although Washington and Swan streets were mildly disrupted Sunday for daytime filming, most of the scenes have been captured at night.

Latz says the city is a good place for anyone to shoot films, but especially for small filmmakers on a budget because Buffalo, in comparison to cities such as New York and Los Angeles, holds a much less hefty price tag. Along with cost efficiency, Latz said she loves filming in Buffalo because "the support in this city is incredible."

Tim Clark, head of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission, has been working with the cast and crew of "Crown Vic" for the last two weeks. The city has agreed to block off most of Washington and Swan streets between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., when most of the filming occurs.

Clark says he is appreciative of the city administration for making the filming process go as smoothly as possible. The Buffalo Police Department is blocking the roads and the Buffalo Fire Department even helped with a car fire that occurred last week during filming.

Clark says that the team is working to make sure the filming has "minimal impact on downtown commuters."

Residents may have to get used to being displaced, however, because Clark says that what was once a rarity for the city may become a regular thing.

"Filming in Buffalo used to be a novelty," said Clark, "now shooting here is becoming routine."