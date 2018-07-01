BECKER, Donald A.

BECKER - Donald A. June 23, 2018. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Dorothy (nee Roykouff) Becker; son of the late Albert Becker and Hermine Wendler Becker; dearest father of James (Barbara Heinzel) Becker and the late Paul Becker; grandfather of Heidi Becker and Britta Becker-Hammer; brother of the late Elwood Becker; uncle of David, Dan and Amy (Posses) Becker, Kim and Jan (Barnes) Zehner, the late John and Joan Bugenhagen. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 7 at 12:30 at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Donald worked for National Fuel & Gas (Iroquois Gas) for over 40 years. A well-loved soul who aged with grace and dignity; a true engineer to the end, always seeing things to improve or lessons to be learned. He will be sorely missed, but we know he is now at peace with his beloved wife. Your online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.