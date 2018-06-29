Suspect in attempted abduction of Wheatfield girl also faces a burglary charge

Update: Niagara County prosecutors on July 10 exonerated Salvatore Prezioso and filed charges against a convicted sex offender Larry Keiper in the attempted abduction of 6-year-old girl in Wheatfield.

Niagara County authorities have filed two new charges against a Wheatfield man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl early Thursday.

Salvatore Prezioso, 49, also faces first-degree burglary and child endangerment charges, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Prezioso, who was initially charged with second-degree attempted kidnapping, has been accused of attempting to take a 6-year-old girl from a home on Ward Road. The girl's mother told deputies she woke up at 3:20 a.m. and saw a man she recognized as her neighbor carrying her daughter down the outside steps of the home.

After the mother started to chase them, the girl was left on the stairs. She was treated at the scene for bruises and abrasions and released to her mother.

Prezioso was arraigned again in Wheatfield Town Court, where a judge kept bail at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. He is due back in court July 17.