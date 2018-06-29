Fashion Friday: Meet the man in the lavender sport coat

Name: Brian J. Straka, 25.

What he does: Director of Portfolio Recruitment & Selection, 43North, which runs an annual startup competition to attract new companies to the Buffalo Niagara region. The Western New York native graduated from Kenmore West High School in 2010 and Canisius College in 2014 with degrees in management, marketing and entrepreneurship. He has been with 43North since May 2014 and is hoping to soon buy a home in North Buffalo. Possibly a double.

What he’s wearing: Summer-weight pale lavender sport coat that was a hand-me-down he had tailored (it bears the “Ing. Loro Piana” label); a blue-and-white checked poplin shirt from Abercrombie & Fitch; gray J.Crew chinos with hems turned up once; brown belt; bright green BIC mechanical pencil tucked behind his ear (see explanation below); Fossil watch; brown leather cap toe shoes from Johnston & Murphy with no-show socks.

“In the summer, I like to get a little bit of air,” he said of his bare ankles.

Work wardrobe: Straka explained that there is a wide variety of styles at his office.

“Some days it’s shorts and T-shirts. Other days, we’re buttoned up. It depends on what’s going on that day,” he said.

As for his beard: “I haven’t seen my face since high school. I’ve always had a bit of scruff.”

Fashion statement: “I will buy my clothes anywhere as long as they’re comfortable.”

Signature pieces: He’s a fan of suspenders. He has a large selection of novelty socks he wears in cool weather and a half dozen watches he rotates. Most notable, perhaps, is the pencil he tucks behind his ear. He said he started doing this in high school.

“I feel uncomfortable when it’s not there. Like something is missing,” he said.

Recent purchase: Not much of a shopper, he had to check his credit card statement on his Galaxy phone to track any recent purchases. At last he found one: “A shirt with birds on it from the mall.”

In the market for: “I buy so few clothes. Maybe I’d buy more shoes. I like to wear Converse a lot,” said the man who admits to owning a pair of faux-fur lined camouflage-print Crocs.