HADLEY - Theodore R. "Ted"

8/25/1935 - 6/23/2018. Of Lockport. Husband of Marie (Licata) Hadley; father of three daughters, Kristin Hadley Thompson, Elizabeth (Leo) Bax and Annemarie (Tim) Birdsall, all of Newfane. Also, "Papa" to seven grandchildren, Hadley Promise, Elijah and Niamh Thompson; Leo and Lauren Bax; and Timothy and Richard Birdsall. Ted was predeceased by brother Jack (Jeanne) Hadley and sister Jean (Stan) Dysinger. Ted is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life on Friday, June 29, 2018 at 10:00 am, at UB Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Road, Amherst NY 14228. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport NY 14094. Visit pruddenandkandt.com