The Sabres finalized their opening-night roster on Tuesday. (James P. McCoy/News file photo)

By the numbers: Sabres qualifying offers

The list of the Buffalo Sabres' decisions on their restricted free agents as of Monday's 5 p.m. EST deadline to extend qualifying offers:

Did not extend offers to:

  • G Robin Lehner
  • D Victor Antipin
  • F Scott Wilson

Extended offers to (listing 2017-18 salary/2018-19 salary):

  • F Justin Bailey $650,000/$715,000
  • F Nick Baptiste $750,000/$787,500
  • F Sean Malone $750,000/$787,500
  • F Danny O’Regan $832,500/$874,125
  • F Sam Reinhart $832,500/$874,125
  • F C.J. Smith $832,500/$874,125

Qualifying offer formula: All contracts are for the 2018-19 season. Players receive a 10 percent raise if their NHL salary is equal or less than $660,000 in 2017-18, a 5 percent raise if their salary is $660,000 to $1 million or an equal salary if the player made $1 million or more.

General Manager Jason Botterill said Monday the team is negotiating a long-term extension with Reinhart and did not qualify Wilson to avoid arbitration but will look to re-sign him on Sunday, when unrestricted free agency opens.

