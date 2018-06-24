HOUCK, Shirley A.

HOUCK - Shirley A. Of North Collins. Entered into rest on June 20, 2018. Beloved wife of William E. Houck; devoted mother of Valerie Ciulis, Heather Ciulis (Richard Labuz), William Houck and stepmother of Erik Houck; cherished grandmother of Brooklyn, Eric and Nathan; loving daughter of the late Clayton and Mildred Wilson; dear sister of Elaine (James) Kowalski and Robert Wilson; adored aunt of Matthew Kowalski; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Monday and Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3487 North Boston Rd., Eden (please assemble at church). Interment St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting

