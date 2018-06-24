FRANKLIN, Elizabeth M. (DeSimone)

Age 90, of Asheville, NC, and formerly of North Tonawanda, NY, Friday, January 26, 2018; beloved wife of 61 years of the late Gerald P. Franklin; mother of Thomas (late Elena) Franklin, Gary (Mary Anne) Franklin, and Donna (Jerry) Ashe, sister of Dorothy (late Bill) Riggs, Carol (late Samuel) DePaolo, and the late Henry DeSimone and Jane Adams; also survived by five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 29, at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 57 Center St. in North Tonawanda, NY. Family and friends invited. A private inurnment will be in Epiphany Chapel Mausoleum at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Tonawanda. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda. Share condolences at www.rothfuneral.com