Guess who was the first prospect to arrive at the NHL Draft?

Rasmus Dahlin will be selected as early as possible in the NHL Draft — with the No. 1 pick overall.

He also arrived as early as possible.

As captured by News photographer James P. McCoy, Dahlin was the first prospect to arrive at American Airlines Arena Center in Dallas and took his seat along with his little sister, Ella, in his assigned place. The players had assigned seats with their names marked.

Shortly thereafter, the rest of the Dahlin family arrived -- parents Martin and Asa and brother Felix.

And still, the Dahlins were the only ones among the prospects or their families in their seats.

Just met the Dahlin family and took a pic for Rasmus on his phone. No shock: they were the first family to take their #nhldraft2018 seats. pic.twitter.com/kIcofQ7Kfw — Tim O'Shei (@timoshei) June 22, 2018

