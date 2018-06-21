ZAYATZ, Robert A.

ZAYATZ - Robert A. Age 81 of North Tonawanda, June 20, 2018. Husband of 60 years of Ernestine P. (nee Pascuzzi) Zayatz; father of Mark (Diane), Gregory (Rebecca), Tim and Paul Zayatz; grandfather of Mattingly (Jenna), Alexander, Nicholas and Joseph; brother of Gregory Zayatz and the late Peter Zayatz. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 2-4:30 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 4:30 PM Friday following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. Cemetery prayers will be private. Flowers gratefully declined; memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com