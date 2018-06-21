VELASQUEZ, Marlene M.

June 19, 2018. Dear sister of Oscar Velasquez, Edward (Celina) Velasquez, Elvia (Joseph E.) Celotto, Juan A. (Isabel) Velasquez, Sylvia (Raymond) Domin; and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4-8 pm at the Reddington Funeral Home, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.) Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial Saturday at 9:30 am at St. Anthony Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna. Please assemble at church.