SWAIN, Eric V.

SWAIN - Eric V. June 14, 2018, age 38. Beloved son of Hattie L. (nee Swain) and the late Joseph J. Ellison; loving father of seven; cherished grandson of Robelia Swain; caring brother of three sisters and eight brothers; also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will be present on Saturday from 10-11 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com