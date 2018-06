SORCE, Charles H.

SORCE - Charles H. Died June 16, 2018. Son of the late Joseph and Joan Sorce; brother of Joseph (Kathy), Camille (late Larry) and Joan Sorce; uncle to Larry, Jr., Joseph and Sarah. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 23 at St. Mary of the Assumption, 1 St. Mary Hill, Lancaster at 11 AM.