SIMMONS, Cornell

Entered into rest June 15, 2018. The loving husband of the late Charlene Simmons; the cherished brother of Ora G. (David) Green, Harold L. Simmons, and Charles T. Simmons; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11 am at Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway, where funeral services will follow at 12 pm. Reverend John T. Hilliard officiating. Interment Veterans' Field of Valor, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.