SHAW, Richard W.

June 19, 2018. Dearest father of Michael, Timothy (Linda), and the late Brian Shaw; loving grandpa of Noel (Christian) Smithers, Michael, Jr., and Brianna Shaw; great-grandfather of Hudson and Lincoln; brother of Sandi (Edward) Belica; companion of the late Carolyn Audino; also survived by his nephews, Ed, Jr. (Susie) and Ronnie Belica. Friends may call on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapel, Inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday 12:15 pm at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Richard was the former owner of the Wurzburger Hof in Buffalo and Cheektowaga, NY.