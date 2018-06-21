PFISTER, Kevin C.

PFISTER - Kevin C. Of Holland, formerly of Boston, NY. June 17, 2018. Loving Husband of Bonnie Hitchcock Pfister; stepfather of Kimberly Nary, Richard Nary Jr., and Chalsey Wiess; beloved son of Joan M. and late Edwin C. Pfister; brother of Donald and Patty Pfister, Kathleen and Jeff Zak, Jeffrey and Maggie Pfister, and Susan and Chuck LaMattina; also survived by 4 step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his late wife Pam Setzer Pfister. Services by COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc. Kevin's family encourages donations to Cancer Care of WNY. Online Condolences may be made at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com