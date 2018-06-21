PARTSCH, Terrence "Terry"

Of North Tonawanda, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at the age of 70; beloved husband of 26 years to Sheila (nee Sepanski) Partsch; dearest father of Terrence Partsch, Jr. and Margaret Partsch and Matthew Cudzilo and Jane Cudzilo; proud grandfather of Angel (Austin), Tiffany, Kayleigh, Brandon, Janessa, Matthew and Emma; dear brother of Charlotte (late Joseph) Stramonek, Sister Dolores Partsch SSJ, Janet Walylko, Charles (Judith) Partsch, Laverne (late John) Beckett and the late Robert (Patricia) Partsch and Sandra Partsch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Terrence was a proud US Army Veteran of Vietnam and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a retired employee of the US Postal Service, Buffalo. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends FRIDAY, June 22, from 4-8 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271). Family and friends are asked to gather at Our lady of Czestochowa Church (Oliver St.) for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated Saturday at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Veterans' organization in Terry's honor.