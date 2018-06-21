MUFF, Robert E.

MUFF - Robert E. Of Amherst, entered into rest June 19, 2018, beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Giannantonio) Muff; devoted father of Robin Hicks and the late Randy Muff; cherished grandfather of Robert (Jessica), Mark, Dallas and Lacey; adored great-grandfather of Noah, Skylar, Evelyn and Dallas Jr.; loving son of the late George and Hilda Muff; dear brother of Dennis (late Mary) Muff, the late Lawrence (late Wanda) Muff and late Arlene Walker; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-7 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Muff was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com