MILLEMACI, Deborah K.

MILLEMACI - Deborah K. June 16, 2018, of Kenmore, NY, loving mother of Stephanie (Joseph) Dziewa; dear daughter of JoAnn and the late Nicholas; sister of Bruce, Sharon Castiglione, Nicholas and Linda; also survived by loving nieces and nephews and many cousins. Friends may call Saturday, 11 AM - 1 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice Foundation.