McMAHON, Patricia G.

McMAHON - Patricia G. Of South Buffalo, NY; June 16, 2018. Daughter of the late Martin J. and Grace; beloved sister of Andrew T. (Sharon), Vincent J. (Beverly) and the late William (Mary Louise), Edward, Rev. Martin J. McMahon O.M.I., Mary Ellen and Joseph (Dolores) McMahon; also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. No Prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 AM Saturday at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences: www.nightengalefuneralhome.com