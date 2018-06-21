MAXWELL, Robert H.

MAXWELL - Robert H. Age 75, of the City of Tonawanda, June 19, 2018. Husband of 54 years of Kathleen M. (nee Kennedy) Maxwell; father of Robert (Susan), Brian (Sue) and Richard (Dana) Maxwell; grandfather of Emily, Connor, Alyssa, Sarah, Christopher (Jamie) and Joshua; great-grandfather of Ellie and Abby; son of the late William and Sarah Maxwell; brother of William Maxwell and brother-in-law of Nancy and James Sommer. Robert was a longtime hockey coach for the Wheatfield Blades and was an avid golfer. He was a member of the Ken-Ton Elks Lodge. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday at 1:30 PM. Everyone welcome. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions are preferred to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com