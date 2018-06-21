MATOTT, Laura A.

MATOTT - Laura A. June 19, 2018, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of Jeremy Matott. Dearest mother of Oliver. Cherished daughter of Joyce (Michael) Dusterhus and the late Andrew Negron. Dear sister of Christopher (Mary) Negron and Lisa (Randy) McClendon. Also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 1 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo Street, Orchard Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or American Cancer Society. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com