MACK - Robert M. "Santa"

Entered into rest June 20, 2018. Beloved husband of the late RoseMarie (nee Baumler) Mack; devoted father of Robert (Rita) Mack, Jr., James (Dawn) Mack, John (Cynthia) Mack, Susan (David) Maier, Christopher (Dina) Mack, and Kathryn (Robert) Schultz; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late John Mack and Hazel Bauder; dear brother of Cindy (Alvin) Loeschner and the late John Mack, Patricia Johnson, and Lois Conte; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his K-9 pal Annie. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima church, Parkside and Parker Ave., Buffalo on Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock (Please assemble at church). Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Robert served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. In lieu of flowers, donations in Santa Mack's name to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com