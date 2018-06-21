Letter: Spend down times praying for needed political change

While waiting for the signal to change after a spirited discussion with friends about our country I had a thought, this time spent waiting for a signal change happens multiple times a road trip. Why not use it for a good purpose?

Since there is no merit in airing concerns about the state of our divided government to me and various friends, why not tell those who can do something about it? Vote, contact those legislators frequently and seek help from heaven. At each annoying signal send a brief request to God for help!

Imagine the immense cloud of supplication that would rise if every patient driver at every signal would ask for much needed wisdom!

Jean Duffy

Williamsville