Letter: Find another way to deal with immigration issues

I know that the problems of immigration through our southern borders are great, but surely the separating of children from their parents cannot be part of the solution.

It is an inhumane, cruel and unconscionable policy which diminishes our standing as a nation. And it doesn’t matter when or who started it. It only matters that it ends.

These families are, in many cases, fleeing fear and violence in their homelands and looking to us for safe haven. Where is our national compassion? Where is our empathy as parents? Maybe our country cannot embrace all who wish to immigrate, but there must be a way of dealing with the immigration process without separating parents from their children. We must demand from our legislators that our government stop this cruel policy immediately. Please make that call.

Anne Gayley

Amherst