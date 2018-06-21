KOCSIS, Michael A.

KOCSIS - Michael A. Age 62 of the Town of Wheatfield, June 19, 2018 in Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a brief illness. Michael was an employee of American Coating Concepts of North Tonawanda. Michael enjoyed the outdoors. He was the son of the late Sandor and Mary (Toth) Kocsis. He was the husband of the late Kathleen (Conti) Kocsis; beloved father of Rebecca Kocsis, Nicholas Kocsis, Michelle Kocsis and the late Eric Kocsis. He was the brother of the late John Kocsis and is the brother-in-law of Mary. He is the uncle of several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc. 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 AM. If so desired memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Inst. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com.