KAMINSKI, Marie Theresa (Pietraszek)

96, died June 9, 2018, at her retirement home in Herndon, VA. Born March 10, 1922 in Buffalo, NY, she was married for nearly 62 years to her late husband, Raymond M. Marie is survived by her daughters, Marjorie Battaglia (Paul) of Berkeley Springs, WV, Melissa Mauriello (Bob) of Bradenton, FL and Barb Peck (Tom) of Chaumont, NY; sister, Irene Blakowski of Cheektowaga, NY; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Lillian, and siblings Casimir, Richard, and Monica. Marie retired from New York State as an Executive Secretary. A memorial service will be held this fall at St. Gregory the Great Church, Williamsville, NY. Donations in Marie's name may be made to the Children's Home of Jefferson County, PO Box 6550, Watertown, NY 13601.