JARMUSZ - Stephen D. Suddenly, June 20, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of 55 years to Sandra (nee Backes); loving father of Shirley Lomas, Stephen W. (Oralia Vallejo) Jarmusz, and Jennifer C. Morgan; cherished grandfather of Alisa, Stefan, Adrianna, Kai, Andrew, Kayla, Noah, Sheridyn, and Jaydin; also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 9-11AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a Memorial Service will be held immediately following at 11AM. Inurnment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Stephen retired after 37 years from Quebecor Printing. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com