HUELS, Ellen S. (Stevens)

June 13, 2018; beloved wife of Rev. David Huels; mother of Karen (Bob) Billingsley, Norma Hess, Duane (Theresa Golan) Huels, Nannette (Jim) Keller and Sharon (Triple) Cooper; also survived by 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Nativity United Church of Christ, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda, Saturday 9 AM - 11 AM, at which time a Celebration of Life Service will take place. Gifts in Mrs. Huels' memory to Hospice Buffalo or her church appreciated. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.