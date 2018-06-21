HERDLEIN, Robert W., Sr.

HERDLEIN - Robert W., Sr.

June 18, 2018. Beloved husband of Patricia (Hoctor) Herdlein; dearest father of Robert Jr. (Kathleen), Ann (John) Blass, Donald (Elizabeth), Cynthia (Charles) Gambacurta, Eric (Linda), Patricia Herdlein, Gretchen (Wayne) Sellers, Matthew (Tracy), Francis (Joan), Jonathan, Sean (Jennifer), Andrew (Lisa), and the late Amy Herdlein; fond grandfather of 28 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brother of Dorothy (late James) Conway, the late Richard, and the late Margaret Herdlein; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday 5-9 pm at the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, 4929 Broadway (east of Transit Rd.) A Mass on Saturday 10 am at St. Adalbert Basilica, 212 Stanislaus St. Please assemble at church. Deceased was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus, Father Justin Council, and a member of Donovan Post #1626. At Robert's request, his body was donated to UB's Department of Anatomical Sciences. Arrangements by Orlowski Suchocki Funeral Home, 893-3024.