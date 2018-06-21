HERDLEIN, Amy H.

June 15, 2018. Beloved daughter of Robert W. (Patricia his wife) Herdlein, Sr.; dearest sister of Robert, Jr. (Kathleen), Ann (John) Blass, Donald (Elizabeth), Cynthia (Charles) Gambacurta, Eric (Linda), Patricia Herdlein, Gretchen (Wayne) Sellers, Matthew (Tracy), Francis (Joan), Jonathan, Sean (Jennifer), and Andrew (Lisa) Herdlein; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday 5-9 pm at the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, 4929 Broadway (east of Transit Rd.) Mass of Christian burial Saturday 10 am at St. Adalbert Basilica, 212 Stanislaus St. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by Orlowski Suchocki, 893-3024.