HAMMER, Carol M. (Zentz)

HAMMER - Carol M. (nee Zentz)

Age 91, June 19, 2018, of Tonawanda, NY; beloved wife of the late Arthur R. Hammer; devoted mother of Linda (Peter L.) Boylin, Jude Hammer, Beverly (Alan) MacKenzie and Barbara (Stuart) Ehrenberg; loving grandmother of Lori Boylin (Ed Smith), Heather (Christopher) Kopera, Peter C. (Becky) Boylin, Heidi (David) Kozlowski, David (Casey) Ehrenberg and Michael Ehrenberg; also survived by four great-grandchildren; dear sister of Robert (Marilyn) Zentz, Ronald (Ruth) Zentz and the late David Gordon, Donald Gordon and Donald Zentz; survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNEREAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 130 South Elmwood Ave., #620, Buffalo, NY 14202. Please share your online condolences, visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com