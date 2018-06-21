ELLIS, Lucille "Ma" (Conti)

Of Derby, NY, on June 19, 2018. Beloved mother of Lucille (James) Hamerski and MaryLou (Richard) Memmo; treasured grandmother of Marc and Luke Hamerski and Brad and Matthew Memmo; loving sister of Donald (late Jeanette) Conti, Anita (Jack) Wells, and the late John (late Judith) Conti; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 pm Thursday, June 21, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 am Friday, June 22. Interment to follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo, or flowers may be sent for the services. Share your online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.