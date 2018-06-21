DZIEDZINA, Leonard S.

DZIEDZINA - Leonard S. June 20, 2018, of Lackawanna, NY. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Malysza); dearest father of Tracy and Jeffrey; son of the late Stanley and Michelina (nee Struski) Dziedzina; brother of Sandy (late Jack) Evans, Eugene (Helen), Trudy (late Lou) Abad and the late Teresa (late Harold) Morgan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday from 2-8 PM. Prayers Saturday at 9:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10 AM.