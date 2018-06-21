BYER, Shirley E. (Hultberg)

June 19, 2018, age 89, of Pendleton, New York. Beloved wife of the late John P. Byer; loving mother of Candace (William) Mast, Sandra (Joseph) Zimmer and Gale (Roger) Palmer; cherished grandmother of Erik, Ryan, Kyle (Brittney), Jeffrey, Matthew, Jennifer, Melanie, Laurie and Phillip; caring sister of the late Fred, Elwood Hultberg, Mildred (late Harry) Clough, Betty (late Donald) Reed, James (late Catherine) and Paul (late Ruth) Hultberg; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Friends invited. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Niagara Hospice and family friend Denise Danielewicz. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com