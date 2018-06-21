[BN] Blitz newsletter: Doug Whaley's new job with the Collegiate Bowl

There are a handful of college football all-star games every year that give draft-eligible players a chance to perform in front of scouts. You may be familiar with the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game, but the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is a newer all-star game that utilizes former NFL players and coaches to coach the prospects.

How does the Bowl know which players to invite? They have a director of scouting for that. It used to be Tony Softli, but he left for the Alliance of American Football. To replace him, the Bowl hired former Bills general manager Doug Whaley.

"I’m grateful to the NFLPA for entrusting me with this opportunity to work with a marquee collegiate showcase," Whaley said. "We are an organization that will be with the players for their entire careers both on and off the field. I’m thrilled to serve in this capacity of introducing them to the union, our partners and the many great programs available to help them make the most of their experience."

Bills Position Preview: Vic Carucci catches you up on the additions and departures the Bills made at running back. The team ranked sixth in the league in rushing last season, but will they be able to sustain their lofty ranking with a questionable passing situation?

Bills RB Player Spotlight: A preview of this unit has to center around LeSean McCoy, who, as you know, is quite good. As he enters his age-30 season, his next personal goal is reaching 12,000 career rushing yards – McCoy likes the company he'd be placed with if he reaches that milestone.

