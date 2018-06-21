BERG, Rose G.

BERG - Rose G. June 19, 2018 of Clarence, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joselyn J. "Josh" Berg. Loving mother of Joyce L. Berg, of Moultrie, GA, Michael N. (Arlene "Jackie") Berg, Jan K. (Lynne) Berg and Marcy D. (Jerry) Kaufman of Atlanta, GA. Grandmother of Shaina M. and Melaine A. (Keith) Benator and Steven A. (fiance;e Ashley Williams) Berg. Great-grandmother of Jordan Grace Benator. Services were held at the convenience of her family. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Rose's life, Saturday evening at Congregation Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221, from 7-9 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in her memory to Congregation Shir Shalom or Brothers of Mercy. Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.