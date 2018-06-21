BERES, Lorraine P. (Jablonski)

June 18, 2018, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Frank D. Beres; loving mother of Paul F. and Michael J. Beres; dear sister of the late Henry Jablonski, Irene (late Albin) Zubek and Dorothy Wasiewicz; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 8:45 AM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com