AMODEO - Mildred A. "Mickey"

June 20, 2018, age 93. Wife of the late Deacon Thomas F. Amodeo; dear mother of Rose Julie, Hon. Thomas P. (Joan) and Richard A. (Sandra) Amodeo; grandmother of 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister of Edward Walenga; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call Friday 2-8PM at the Vandercher & Dick Funeral Home, 2549 Main St. You are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., on Saturday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined.