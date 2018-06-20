ZOMERI, David F.

ZOMERI - David F. Of Lancaster, NY, June 18, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Alyce (Clark); loving father of Donna (Thomas) Murphy, Gloria Carroll, Beverly Galante and Joseph Zomeri; grandfather of Jennifer, Jaclyn, Danielle and Elizabeth; great-grandfather of Ivan, Samantha, Alexis, Tyler, Sydney and Jack; brother of Josephine and the late Florence, Inez, Maggie and Rita. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7PM with services being held at 7PM. www.wendelandloecherinc.com