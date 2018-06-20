WNY Starting Line: This week's local auto racing

Here is a look at this week's local auto racing schedule:

Lancaster: Niagara Auto Swap Meet/Car Show, Friday-Sunday.

Hillside: ROC Late Models/ROC Super Stocks, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Ransomville: Dirt track stock cars, Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Freedom: $750.00-to-win Street Stock Shootout, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Genesee: BEI Lightning Sportsman Series, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Wyoming County: Scout Night, Saturday, 7:05 p.m.

Stateline: Autograph Night, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Merrittville: Southern Ontario Sprints, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Humberstone: North East Late Model Alliance, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Empire Dragway: Can-Am Super Stocks, Saturday, 2 p.m.