WNY Starting Line: This week's local auto racing
Here is a look at this week's local auto racing schedule:
Lancaster: Niagara Auto Swap Meet/Car Show, Friday-Sunday.
Hillside: ROC Late Models/ROC Super Stocks, Saturday, 4 p.m.
Ransomville: Dirt track stock cars, Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Freedom: $750.00-to-win Street Stock Shootout, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Genesee: BEI Lightning Sportsman Series, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Wyoming County: Scout Night, Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
Stateline: Autograph Night, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Merrittville: Southern Ontario Sprints, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Humberstone: North East Late Model Alliance, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
Empire Dragway: Can-Am Super Stocks, Saturday, 2 p.m.
