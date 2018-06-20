VOGT, Eileen I.

VOGT - Eileen I. June 18, 2018. Beloved of Bernard Gutowski; dear mother of Martin (Annette), Ronald (Lynn), and John (fiance;e Lisa) Gutowski; dear grandmother of Rachael, Shannon, LeeAnne, Alexis, Cassandra, Taylor, Christopher, and Lydian; dear sister of Kenneth (late Dolores) Vogt, Bernice (late James) Isherwood, and the late Henry (Donna) Vogt; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga on Friday from 4-8 PM.