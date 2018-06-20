VAUGHAN, William T. "Bill"

June 19, 2018 Devoted son of the late Lee J. and the late Mary T Vaughan; beloved husband of the late Joan (Missert) Vaughan; loving father of Kathleen (Michael) Putnam, William T. Jr. (JoAnne), Mary "Molly" (Daniel L. Metzinger) Vaughan, and the late Francine (Adam) Kempa; brother of the late Robert (Mary), Bernard (Angeline), Ann Marie and Thomas Vaughan. Adored grandfather of Kelly and Joan Putnam, William A. (Stephanie) Vaughan, Adam W. Kempa (Sarah Fabian), and the late Christopher Kempa. Proud great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Mark's Church, 401 Woodward Ave. Memorial contributions may be made to The Disabled American Veterans. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com