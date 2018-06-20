Trump plans executive order to end family separation at border

By Maggie Haberman and Michael D. Shear

President Trump is preparing to issue an executive order as soon as Wednesday that ends the separation of families at the border by indefinitely detaining parents and children together, flouting a court settlement that prohibits that move, according to a person familiar with the White House plans.

"I'll be signing something in a little while," Trump told reporters, although he did not say what exactly he would sign. "Something that's somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation, I'm sure."

Stories of children being taken from their parents and images of teenagers in cage-like detention facilities have exploded into a full-blown political crisis for Trump and Republican lawmakers, who are desperate for a response to critics who have called the practice “inhumane” and “evil.”

Trump has for weeks refused to simply end his government’s “zero tolerance” policy that led to the separation of more than 2,300 children from their parents, saying that the alternative would be to fling open the nation’s borders and allow immigrants who cross the border illegally to remain in the country.