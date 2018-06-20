Thomas A. Culbreth, 86, retired Niagara Mohawk supervisor and union leader

Aug. 19, 1931 – June 11, 2018

Thomas Avery Culbreth, a retired Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. supervisor and union leader, died June 11 in his summer home in Sherkston Shores, Ont. He was 86.

Born in Niagara Falls, he attended schools there and enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1948. He served in the Guard and the Army Reserve until 1992, attaining the rank of colonel.

He began a 40-year career at Niagara Mohawk as a meter reader, then became a lineman, hot stick lineman and chief lineman mechanic. Later he was supervisor of safety and retired as a supervisor in the Line Department.

He also was active in Local 1339, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, serving as union representative, executive board chairman and president of the local.

He married the former Carolyn Jean Rogerson in 1952 and in retirement they divided their time between Sherkston Shores and Palmetto, Fla. They also traveled throughout the world.

Mr. Culbreth was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and was active in First Baptist Church in Palmetto.

He also was a member of the Elks Clubs, the Loyal Order of Moose, the Officers Club and the Foreman’s Club.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, boating, hunting and fishing. Also a golfer, he once shot a hole-in-one.

His wife died Dec. 24, 2017.

Survivors include two daughters, Carol Lee Harry and Crystal Lynn Giuliano; two sons, Thomas A. Jr. and Robert; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his and Carolyn’s lives will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in First Baptist Church, 554 Main St., Niagara Falls, and will include a memorial service with military honors.