SZKUTAK - Anna E. "Esther"(nee Stelmach)

June 18, 2018, of Blasdell, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond S. Szkutak; dearest mother of Esther (late Chester) Kowal, Jeanette (John) Morrisey, Raymond (Paula) Szkutak, Suzanne (Robert) Moscati, and the late Robert (Gail) Szkutak; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (nee Zuzel) Stelmach; sister of Lillian (late Joseph) Cekala, Joseph, Edward (Margaret), and the late Mary, Regina (late Roy) Connely, Irene (late Teddy) Abram, Anthony (late Elsie) and Helen; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 22, from Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30AM. Please assemble in church. Mrs. Szkutak was a member of Our Mother of Good Counsel Church Choir. Esther will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.