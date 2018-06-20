Scattershots for June 20, 2018

Veterans fishing day with WNY Heroes June 29

WNY Heroes and Innovative Outdoors will be teaming up once again to take veterans of our armed forces fishing in Lake Erie on June 29 out of Dunkirk. The second annual BOOTS event (Battle Buddies On Our Troops Side) will line up veterans with quality fishing boats for a morning on the water from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Immediately following the fish reeling, everyone will convene for a luncheon at the Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club from 2-4 p.m.

Charter captains who would like to donate their services for the trip should contact Capt. Jim Steel at 481-5348. If you are a veteran interested in participating, contact Lynn Magistrale at WNY Heroes at 630-5020. Check out the support group’s website at www.wnyheroes.org.

Summer LOC Derby begins June 30

The Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby begins June 30 and continues through July 29 from Niagara County to Jefferson County for weigh stations. The focus again is on king salmon and the grand prize fish will reel in a check for $10,000. There is nearly $20,000 in other cash prizes, including $1,750 in weekly prizes for the biggest salmon ($1,000). There are also $250 weekly prizes for the largest lake trout, rainbow/steelhead and brown trout based upon minimum weights.

The top 20 fish in each category also will earn checks, including $1,000 for first place. There’s a $500 prize for the largest salmon caught by a member of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA). The witness must also be a member. For more information about the LOC Derby such as weigh station locations and registration points, check out www.loc.org.

NYS Summer Classic July 1

New York State’s Summer Classic Fishing Tournament, a statewide fishing contest involving nine fish categories, is set to begin July 1 and run for two months through Aug. 31. Species categories include salmon, lake trout, walleye, rock bass, bass, yellow perch, catfish, crappie and panfish. No matter where you are fishing, there’s a good chance you’ll be near a Classic weigh station with more than 75 locations in place across the Empire State.

Prizes are available for the biggest fish in each division, as well as a lunker pool for the top three in each category. Special cash awards are also up for grabs for the biggest carp, northern pike, brown trout and white perch/silver bass. This contest offers a variety of ways to win other prizes during the two-month event. For more information, visit www.nyssummerclassic.com.

Kids Fishing Derbies this weekend

From Olcott to Orchard Park and from Buffalo to Niagara Falls, there are four youth events on Free Fishing Day weekend Saturday and Sunday in Western New York. Here are the basics:

Both Saturday and Sunday in Buffalo, there is the 10th Annual Family Fishing Days at Broderick Park from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call George Johnson at 818-3410 for more info.

There’s another Teach Me To Fish program at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park on Saturday. Call Joe McAdam at 570-3436 for more info.

In Niagara Falls, there will be a Hyde Park Summer Bash going on Saturday and it kicks off with a kids fishing derby in Hyde Park Lake from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with awards to follow. It’s for kids ages 6 to 16. Call Joe Urso at 334-0835 to find out more information.

In Olcott Beach, there will be a kids fishing derby out of the Town of Newfane marina from 8 a.m. to noon. Kids ages 4 to 15 can compete for prizes in the harbor, off the Olcott piers and in 18 Mile Creek up to Fisherman’s Park. Call the marina at 778-5462 for more info.

Remember, even if the fishing license is free, you still must abide by the regulations for the body of water you intend to fish.