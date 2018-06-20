Samuel named M&T Insurance Agency president

M&T Insurance Agency has a new president, Kyle Samuel.

Samuel, 48, was previously a managing director for USI Insurance Services, where he was responsible for its growth and sales leadership in the greater Washington, D.C., market. Samuel has more than 26 years of insurance industry experience, with his other roles at Wells Fargo Insurance Services, Aon Risk Solutions and Chubb Insurance.

The Washington, D.C., native will divide his time between M&T Insurance Agency's headquarters at 285 Delaware Ave. and Washington, D.C., as the agency seeks to continue to grow throughout M&T's footprint.

John Rumschik, who was president of M&T Insurance Agency since 2005, was named vice chairman of the agency. M&T said Rumschik will take on "strategic oversight for the growth initiatives" planned for the agency.